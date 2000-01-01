Monitor
Digitally enhanced end-to-end contract lifecycle management, reinforcing your control over key deliverables, milestones, and ongoing obligations.
UnitedLex Monitor ensures that business-legal intelligence gained through technology is driving pro-active performance and risk monitoring. Leveraging a central and intelligent hub for storing post-execution core agreements, we ensure active management of key contract deliverables, milestones, and obligations. Improved insights into contract clause-level performance drives down risk while ensuring optimal contract performance management.
Delivering Results
Challenge
While new business-legal technologies can provide a wealth of information and data points, the value of this data cannot be fully realized unless it is integrated with ongoing performance monitoring. Legal and business teams must first extract legal intelligence from their agreements and then ensure those insights are actively driving strategic decisions within the larger business.
Solution
By leveraging the data and insights derived from automated end-to-end workflow technologies, Monitor provides automated monitoring of key contract obligations, digitally-enabled risk, issue, and opportunity tracking, and single pane view for business leaders into in-flight contract performance.
Impact
Performance: Key contract obligations tracked systematically and on time
Risk: Delivery gaps avoided or mitigated proactively
Cost: Timely service level/obligations management to avoid costs and penalties or to hold vendors to account
Revenue: Systematic contract fulfillment to ensure that the transaction delivers a return on investment