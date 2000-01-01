Method Reporting

UnitedLex works with clients to establish meaningful benchmarks that enable organizations to make smarter business decisions based on metrics that matter. Determining how each function within an organization is doing from a speed, throughput, efficiency, cost and quality performance view allows teams to see where they are collaboratively headed, how fast they can get there and how to meaningfully quantify success.​

UnitedLex meets clients where they are today, utilizing a centralized reporting system called Method. Method suggests the fastest way to connect disparate data systems, surfaces the key action-oriented metrics and co-creates with clients realistic targets to track progress on monthly, quarterly and annual schedules leading to actionable business intelligence.