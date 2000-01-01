Mergers & Acquisitions
UnitedLex partners with our clients to ensure your business-line executes according to how the deal was conceived. Our services include pre-acquisition due diligence and post-acquisition compliance assessments, day-one integration planning, communications and change management planning, spend assessments and budgetary alignments.
Delivering Results
Challenge
Sometimes acquisitions happen so quickly, you have not had proper time to plan how this will impact your functional area. Other times, the runway is so long, fatigue sets in on your internal teams planning, or personnel changes materially ahead of activity. The hardest part of mergers and acquisitions is quickly getting intelligence on the front end to prepare for integrations and seeing integrations through once the dust settles.
Solution
Armed with a global team of experienced lawyers, certified project managers, and technologists, we partner with our clients to ensure your business-line executes according to how the deal was conceived. Our services include pre-acquisition due diligence and post-acquisition compliance assessments, day-one integration planning, communications and change management planning, spend assessments and budgetary alignments.
Impact
UnitedLex helps clients quickly find intelligence on the front end of every deal to prepare for integration. Our multi-disciplined talent pool aims to help you uncover synergies, leverage points, and value capture opportunities to promote your businesses growth throughout the M&A process.