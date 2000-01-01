Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Operations, Risk & Compliance

Mergers & Acquisitions

 Let's Talk

Sometimes acquisitions happen so quickly, you do not have proper time to plan how this will impact your functional area. Other times, the runway is so long, fatigue sets in on your internal teams planning, or personnel changes materially ahead of activity. UnitedLex partners with our clients to ensure your business-line executes according to how the deal was conceived. Our services include pre-acquisition due diligence and post-acquisition compliance assessments, day-one integration planning, communications and change management planning, spend assessments and budgetary alignments.

Delivering Results

  • 1

    Challenge

    Sometimes acquisitions happen so quickly, you have not had proper time to plan how this will impact your functional area. Other times, the runway is so long, fatigue sets in on your internal teams planning, or personnel changes materially ahead of activity. The hardest part of mergers and acquisitions is quickly getting intelligence on the front end to prepare for integrations and seeing integrations through once the dust settles.

Let's Get Started

We work with forward-thinking corporate law department leaders enabling them to thrive in the digital age.

Let's connect

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. Learn More