Class actions, Multidistrict Litigations, Second Requests, and large government investigations require vigilant planning and tracking, creative solutions, sophisticated teams, and technical expertise to best support outside counsel, and deliver results for clients.
Data Considerations
Complex data sources and large data volumes require expert handling of technical specifications and database management at all stages of the matter.
Production Schedules
Multiple productions across related matters and short timelines create risk without proper planning, strategy execution, project management, and quality control
Cost Management
Data volumes, poor strategy, and prolonged duration contribute to expense. Understanding how to use analytics and process efficiencies to control costs and reduce time is essential.
Our Approach
UnitedLex is uniquely set up to handle mega matters successfully.
We deploy an elite and experienced team that consults with counsel to navigate the toughest, largest and most complex mega matters in the world. We partner to plan and adjust with your teams to ensure technical adherence to process while providing quality results for throughput, optimization and defensibility.
We recognize the time pressures these cases are under. Our teams are elastic. We continually scale core teams up and down to meet changing case needs.
Impact
Corporate and law firm clients can expect to receive the greatest speed to legal intelligence, highest quality of benefits, and optimized spend by leveraging our team’s experience and scale on mega matters.
Our results speak for themselves: client retention, satisfaction and reengagement. Our focus on continuous innovations ensure we learn and adapt so our delivery models sharpen with each new case.