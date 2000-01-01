Manage
Elite commercial contract management, deploying intelligent work allocation, digital support tools and proactive use of data to minimize contractual disputes and maximize contract value.
UnitedLex Manage identifies obligations, key terms, and business information through an AI-augmented ingestion process. Using a digital-first approach, we proactively monitor obligations and maintain a self-service contract dashboard reflecting scope changes, disputes, and other contract-related issues that impact performance. Manage delivers data-driven insights to the appropriate business teams, enabling them to regain value, and improve the effectiveness and efficiency of day-to-day operations.
Delivering Results
Challenge
Companies lose approximately 8 to 20 percent value across their contract portfolios depending on industry and process maturity. Unless there are established processes in place to ensure optimal contract performance management, companies face millions of dollars in lost revenue annually.
Solution
UnitedLex Manage enables effective management of pre- and post-signature legal and commercial transactions. Manage provides a roadmap into organizing data, insights, workflows, and overall process level management.
Impact
Performance: Contracts transformed from under-performing to high-performing
Risk: Delivery risks managed, mitigated, or removed proactively
Cost: Contract value erosion halted and reversed through dynamic commercial management engagement
Revenue: Improve the value of your contracts by greater than 10 percent