Ethics & Compliance Investigations

An effective internal investigations program is one of a company’s greatest assets—not only does it respond to and help cure improper conduct, its effectiveness serves as a deterrent for negative behavior and drives increased employee satisfaction and pride. UnitedLex partners with our clients to create scalable and strategic investigation programs that address end-to-end investigation. Our services include investigative planning and toolkits, intake managed services, independent investigations, subject interviews, forensic consulting, and data analytics and executive reporting.