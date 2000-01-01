Ethics & Compliance Investigations
Delivering Results
Challenge
An effective internal investigations program is one of a company’s greatest assets—not only does it respond to and help cure improper conduct, its effectiveness serves as a deterrent for negative behavior and drives increased employee satisfaction and pride. However, as companies decentralize operations and acquisitions occur, maintaining a flexible, yet responsive, internal investigations program is increasingly challenging.
Solution
Armed with a global team of experienced lawyers, investigators, and technologists, we partner with our clients to create scalable and strategic investigation programs that address all the component parts of an end-to-end investigation. Our services include include investigative planning and toolkits, intake managed services, independent investigations, subject interviews, forensic consulting, and data analytics and executive reporting.
Impact
UnitedLex transforms how investigations are performed by creating flexible and responsive programs that bring credibility to the investigative process. We not only help you respond to and cure improper conduct, but we help you create programs that serve as a deterrent for negative behavior and drive increased employee satisfaction and pride.