Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Operations, Risk & Compliance

Global Trade

 Let's Talk

Companies considering sourcing or selling their products internationally must evaluate many more options than in the past and process greater amounts of information to make decisions. With added cultural considerations and complex compliance regulations and laws, global trade is an area where thoughtfulness and thoroughness are keys to success. UnitedLex creates scalable and strategic programs utilizing workflow design and playbook creation, technology selection and implementation, policy draft, and ITAR and EAR advisement.

Delivering Results

  • 1

    Challenge

    Companies considering sourcing or selling their products internationally must evaluate many more options than in the past and process greater amounts of information to make decisions. With added cultural considerations and complex compliance regulations and laws, global trade is an area where thoughtfulness and thoroughness are keys to success.

Let's Get Started

We work with forward-thinking corporate law department leaders enabling them to thrive in the digital age.

Let's connect

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. Learn More