Global Trade
Companies considering sourcing or selling their products internationally must evaluate many more options than in the past and process greater amounts of information to make decisions. With added cultural considerations and complex compliance regulations and laws, global trade is an area where thoughtfulness and thoroughness are keys to success. UnitedLex creates scalable and strategic programs utilizing workflow design and playbook creation, technology selection and implementation, policy draft, and ITAR and EAR advisement.
Delivering Results
- 1
Challenge
Companies considering sourcing or selling their products internationally must evaluate many more options than in the past and process greater amounts of information to make decisions. With added cultural considerations and complex compliance regulations and laws, global trade is an area where thoughtfulness and thoroughness are keys to success.
- 2
Solution
UnitedLex creates scalable and strategic programs utilizing workflow design and playbook creation, technology selection and implementation, policy draft, and ITAR and EAR advisement.
- 3
Impact
UnitedLex partners with our clients to create scalable and strategic global trade programs that address your business needs by leveraging a global team of experienced lawyers, certified project managers, and technologists. Our diverse and multi-disciplinary team brings a real-world perspective to all our engagements.