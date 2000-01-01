Foundation
UnitedLex re-imagines the contracting function and develops a comprehensive roadmap that fits with your business strategy and core goals. This solution begins with a detailed assessment of current state processes to define a singular way of working across your end-to-end contracting workflows. Next, we establish centralized service request intake, risk-based triage, workflow automation, and business self-service. Insights gained through real-time monitoring of pre-signature workflows are then used to reduce cycle times and inform post-signature contract performance management.
Delivering Results
Challenge
For most companies, the enterprise contracting process is inefficient and ineffective, resulting in a measurable loss of enterprise value for a company. Their current processes often needlessly extend sales cycles, result in revenue/margin leakage, and increase legal/compliance costs and risks. It is also a drain on legal and procurement staffing.
Solution
Foundation deploys a series of rapid value projects that include:
Centralized intake portal routes legal support requests using risk-based triage
“Ways of Working” establishes roles and responsibilities between Sales, Legal and other stakeholders
Optimized and digitized processes generate deep insights into resource utilization, matter throughput, operational performance, and efficiency gaps.
Impact
Performance: Operational dashboards reveal performance gaps
Risk: Align resources to corporate risk while balancing workload
Cost: Data insights support continuous workflow improvements
Revenue: Increase speed-to-revenue by reducing transaction cycle time through smart resource allocation and efficient process design