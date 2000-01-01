Foundation

UnitedLex re-imagines the contracting function and develops a comprehensive roadmap that fits with your business strategy and core goals. This solution begins with a detailed assessment of current state processes to define a singular way of working across your end-to-end contracting workflows. Next, we establish centralized service request intake, risk-based triage, workflow automation, and business self-service. Insights gained through real-time monitoring of pre-signature workflows are then used to reduce cycle times and inform post-signature contract performance management.