Data is increasingly at the center of any litigation or investigation. Companies and the law firms that support them must take deliberate steps toward managing growing volumes of data and update collection protocols to accommodate new data sources. As an early and critical part of discovery, the quality and overall strategy behind forensics sets up matters either for failure or success.

Far too commonly, forensic services are delivered transactionally and can be overly reactive to the needs of each matter. Without a consistent process and an integrated delivery approach, legal teams miss early opportunities to gain data intelligence, minimize risk and delays, and drive toward a cost-effective outcome from the start.