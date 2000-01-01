Evidence Management
A centralized evidence management approach provides organizations with enhanced data visibility and promotes strategic decision-making throughout the litigation and investigation lifecycles. Organizations that do not manage evidence well not only miss opportunities for data intelligence, but they also set themselves up for potential headaches with delayed response times or, in extreme cases, sanctions from mishandling of data. To navigate this complex maze, legal departments need a dedicated partner to help them manage their data and provide measurable business value.
Data Disposition is Risk Mitigation
In an era of seemingly limitless cloud storage and complex legal requirements, organizations do not face the same incentives to defensively delete data as when file cabinets were overflowing with paper.
Without dedicated resources and a disciplined process, legal departments are often unaware about what data is on retention, what was collected previously, and where data is stored across matters.
On top of this, legal departments tend to put off strategic decision-making about data. By not actively dispositioning data when legal matters close, organizations face additional risks and costs from over-preservation that can be avoided.
Our Approach
UnitedLex believes that evidence management is an integral part of the data preservation process. We build and support holistic programs that properly balance the risk of over-preserving data, which can result in litigation exposure and excess cost, with the risk of failing to preserve data, which can result in data loss and sanctions.
UnitedLex’s preservation managers bring strategic and tactical expertise to rapid value projects, including:
“Garage” clean-up for devices that have piled up pending a decision about whether the data needs to be collected.
Prevent Over Preservation (POP) Analysis to identify data that was collected for closed matters and could be eligible for deletion.
Preparing an inventory of where data is stored across projects, including with law firms, internal IT, and forensic and eDiscovery providers.
Impact
The benefits of a streamlined and defensible evidence management strategy are directly felt by the legal team through reduced costs, reduced risks, and greater facilitation of data intelligence on their matters. Legal departments also support the goals of other enterprise teams, including IT, privacy, and business partners, who use and benefit from the organization’s data resources too.
If clients are unsure how their evidence management process compares to best practices, we are here to help. We benchmark current practices and develop a go-forward strategy for each client’s data and resource needs.