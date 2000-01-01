Data Privacy
Jurisdictions around the world are enacting new data privacy regulations and legislation at an extremely fast rate, so much so that the challenge to cover this area of risk and ensure ongoing compliance can feel overwhelming. UnitedLex partners with our clients to create scalable and strategic privacy programs that address all areas of your risk profile. Our team not only actively monitors the global legal landscape, but also has hands-on experience with key legislation such as GDPR, CCPA, UK DPA, and countries including Brazil, India, Germany and Switzerland.
Delivering Results
- 1
Challenge
Jurisdictions around the world are enacting new data privacy regulations and legislation at an extremely fast rate. With new obligations and regulating bodies, an experienced labor shortage, and regulating bodies enforcing larger fines than ever before, the challenge to cover this area of risk and ensure ongoing compliance can feel overwhelming.
- 2
Solution
Armed with a global team of experienced lawyers, certified project managers, and technologists, we partner with our clients to create scalable and strategic privacy programs that address all areas of your risk profile. Our team not only actively monitors the global legal landscape, but also has hands-on experience with key legislation such as GDPR, CCPA, UK DPA, and countries including Brazil, India, Germany and Switzerland.
- 3
Impact
UnitedLex helps you manage and control every aspect of your data privacy profile from platform management to risk screening to breach management.