Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Operations, Risk & Compliance

Data Privacy

 Let's Talk

Jurisdictions around the world are enacting new data privacy regulations and legislation at an extremely fast rate, so much so that the challenge to cover this area of risk and ensure ongoing compliance can feel overwhelming. UnitedLex partners with our clients to create scalable and strategic privacy programs that address all areas of your risk profile. Our team not only actively monitors the global legal landscape, but also has hands-on experience with key legislation such as GDPR, CCPA, UK DPA, and countries including Brazil, India, Germany and Switzerland.

Delivering Results

  • 1

    Challenge

    Jurisdictions around the world are enacting new data privacy regulations and legislation at an extremely fast rate. With new obligations and regulating bodies, an experienced labor shortage, and regulating bodies enforcing larger fines than ever before, the challenge to cover this area of risk and ensure ongoing compliance can feel overwhelming.

Let's Get Started

We work with forward-thinking corporate law department leaders enabling them to thrive in the digital age.

Let's connect

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. Learn More