Jurisdictions around the world are enacting new data privacy regulations and legislation at an extremely fast rate, so much so that the challenge to cover this area of risk and ensure ongoing compliance can feel overwhelming. UnitedLex partners with our clients to create scalable and strategic privacy programs that address all areas of your risk profile. Our team not only actively monitors the global legal landscape, but also has hands-on experience with key legislation such as GDPR, CCPA, UK DPA, and countries including Brazil, India, Germany and Switzerland.