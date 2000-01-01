Data Platforms
Data centralization, security, and connectivity are key drivers for platform selection. If data is stored across multiple systems and environments that aren’t connected, your data is only useful in the context of single matters. This limits the ability to use data insights to take a more proactive and preventative view and strategy for your litigation and investigations portfolio.
Data platforms are more than storage repositories. When combined with the power of analytics, including the right expertise and workflows, your data quickly becomes your strategic advantage.
Our Approach
We help clients measure what matters and show monthly improvement to targets that meaningfully move the dial in the right direction. Access to the best ever-evolving mix of commercial and proprietary enterprise-grade platforms, ensures all resources (inhouse, outside counsel and providers) can continually improve processes and focus on outcomes.
UnitedLex has data platform solutions for any combination of needs - outsourcing, insourcing, hybrid team models as well as overflow or transactional support. Regardless of how we are engaged, we get to work immediately on surfacing the key metrics that matter, then use the information from the data platforms to show monthly improvement against target operating models and performance metrics.
Impact
By implementing best-in-class platforms with the right teams and workflows, legal can transform from reacting and responding, to preventing and protecting the business. Data reuse and prevention programs can eliminate 20%+ of the legal risk that typically causes investigation and litigation demands. Evidence is surfaced 5X faster to inform strategy, prior work product can be leveraged on future matters at the outset, data noise can be eliminated before it drives wasteful cost and time, work can be automatically allocated to the right cost resource in the right organization and geography. All findings can be packaged to proactively address recurring themes in the business to avoid future legal risk.