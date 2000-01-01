Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

How We Can Help

Author

Contracting that uses smart legal content, document automation, and intelligent workflow design to deliver business self-service and low-touch transaction models.

 Let's Talk

UnitedLex Author is designed to drive efficiency in pre-signature contracting workflows through content standardization and process automation. We drive increased consistency to the commercial function through template harmonization and then leverage automated content assembly technology to minimize the time, cost, and effort associated with the contract drafting process. This ultimately drives speed-to-deal closure, increased capacity within the legal, and reduced commercial risk.

Delivering Results

  • 1

    Challenge

    The drafting stage is a critical first step in engaging new business and driving speed to revenue. For many companies this can become a bottle neck and result in both operational and reputational risk. lack in standard templates can result in unnecessary re-work and inconsistency in the authoring process.

Let's Get Started

We work with forward-thinking corporate law department leaders enabling them to thrive in the digital age.

Let's connect

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. Learn More