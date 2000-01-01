Author
Contracting that uses smart legal content, document automation, and intelligent workflow design to deliver business self-service and low-touch transaction models.
UnitedLex Author is designed to drive efficiency in pre-signature contracting workflows through content standardization and process automation. We drive increased consistency to the commercial function through template harmonization and then leverage automated content assembly technology to minimize the time, cost, and effort associated with the contract drafting process. This ultimately drives speed-to-deal closure, increased capacity within the legal, and reduced commercial risk.
Delivering Results
Challenge
The drafting stage is a critical first step in engaging new business and driving speed to revenue. For many companies this can become a bottle neck and result in both operational and reputational risk. lack in standard templates can result in unnecessary re-work and inconsistency in the authoring process.
Solution
UnitedLex Author optimizes pre-signature transactional processes. Building on the best practices established in our Foundation solution, Author combines intelligent workflow design, automated content assembly technology, and smart content to drive efficiency in authoring workflows.
Impact
Performance: Fast, reliable contract production and reduced cycle time through document automation and structured negotiation parameters.
Risk: Consistent risk positioning through systematic use of approved contract terms and negotiation options.
Cost: Automated contract generation frees legal capacity.
Revenue: Faster, more efficient transaction process drives speed to revenue.