Anti-Bribery & Corruption
Address your risk profile including deal-review due diligence, sanctions reviews, workflow design, and FCPA/AML/KYC management.Let's Talk
Effective anti-bribery and corruption programs are becoming increasingly difficult to operationalize and adhere to. UnitedLex's core services include deal-review due diligence, sanctions reviews, workflow design and playbook creation, policy drafting, and FCPA/AML/KYC program design, implementation & execution.
Delivering Results
- 1
Challenge
Effective anti-bribery and corruption programs are becoming increasingly difficult to operationalize and adhere to. Moreover, navigating ongoing compliance under the FCPA or navigating AML, restricted party lists, and corruption perception index scores, means that programs need to be flexible and scalable, because they have to adjust to the regulatory landscape and pivot based on the company’s actions through global growth, new offerings or acquisitions.
- 2
Solution
Our core services include deal-review due diligence, sanctions reviews, workflow design and playbook creation, policy drafting, and FCPA/AML/KYC program design, implementation & execution.
- 3
Impact
UnitedLex creates programs that are flexible and scalable, not to adjust to the regulatory landscape, but also pivot based on the company’s actions through global growth, new offerings or acquisitions.