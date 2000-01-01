UnitedLex Named a Finalist Three Times in Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2023

Patent Search & Analytics

Search and analytics services provide clarity as you look to invest in new areas of R&D, maintain your current portfolio or uncover areas of untapped opportunity.   By understanding the competitive landscape, levels of risk and areas of exposure, you are better positioned to protect your economically viable patents.   Add in a feasibility analysis of your new innovations and you can determine the optimal strategy for besting the competition as you create additional value through new ideas.  

Know before you go—or invest 

Increase efficiencies  

Understand the competitive landscape and where opportunities lie 

Reduce costs 

