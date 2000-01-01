This Recruitment Privacy Notice (hereinafter "Notice") lays out how UnitedLex processes certain personally identifying information (hereinafter "personal data") whenever you access and use the UnitedLex Career Site to apply for job offerings at UnitedLex and its affiliates.

UnitedLex Career Site is a job posting website solution supported by Oracle. You can find out more at Careers | UnitedLex

Creating an account

If this is your first time applying at UnitedLex, you will be prompted to create an account. To create an account, you will be required to provide a valid email address and account password. The email address you enter will be used for managing your personal account and administering any job applications submitted by you. UnitedLex does not have access to your password.

Applying for open positions

You have two options to apply for open positions within UnitedLex and its affiliates, namely by:

creating an account which will allow you to apply for open positions within UnitedLex and its affiliates; applying for open positions through third parties - recruitment agencies or LinkedIn. If you select this option, please be aware that your application would be also subject to the third parties' own privacy notices.

Depending on the option you select, you may provide the following information:

Required: your personal resume/CV; your country of residence; your first and last name; your current address; your phone number, country phone code and phone device type; how did you hear about this position; whether you have previously worked for UnitedLex.

Optionally, you can also provide UnitedLex with additional information about your previous work experience, your education, your skills, and your personal website(s).

UnitedLex will receive your personal data from recruitment agencies only when you have been selected as a successful candidate.

UnitedLex will process this information for reviewing your application, conducting job interviews and, in case you have been selected as a successful candidate, to provide you with a job offer and conclude a contract with you.

Cookies and similar tools

In all cases when you visit the UnitedLex Career Site, additional personal data such as your IP address or other information about the device you are using are automatically collected in order to improve your experience on the UnitedLex Career Site. We may use cookies or similar technologies on the UnitedLex Career Site. For more details, see the "Cookies Information" section at http://www.unitedlex.com/privacy-policy

Assessments

During the application process you may be asked to complete certain assessments provided by UnitedLex partners, which will test your professional skills, required for the open position of your interest. Please find more information on the processing of your data for such assessments and your rights as data subject on the partner website.

Background checks

Successful candidates for selected positions in eligible countries may be required to undergo pre-employment background screening, administered by a third-party background screening provider of UnitedLex and its affiliates. Screening components depend on job assignment, local law and client contract requirements, and may include identity verification, criminal history, history of prior employment, education, credit history and drug screening.

Further uses of your personal data

In addition to the purposes outlined above, your personal data may be used by UnitedLex to contact you with regards to open positions that match your profile and may be of interest to you.

Your personal data will also be processed additionally where it is necessary for complying with legal or regulatory obligations, for establishing, exercising or defending legal rights of UnitedLex and its affiliates, as well as whenever proportionate to UnitedLex legitimate interest in better understanding of the outreach of its recruitment activities.

Recipients of your personal data

All agents processing your personal data on behalf of UnitedLex will be bound by confidentiality requirements. These include the following authorized UnitedLex employees: the relevant executives and managers, the employees in the recruiting department and those involved in the application process. Where we transfer your personal data outside the European Economic Area ("EEA"), it will be protected in a manner that is consistent with the protections given within the EEA, and compliant with the applicable data protection laws.

Managing your account

You have different options to manage your account on the UnitedLex Career Site and your pending job applications.

You are able to, at any time, modify or delete your entire account, including any personal data associated with it, using these steps:

Log into your candidate account by selecting the "Manage profile" button on the top right hand side of the UnitedLex Careers site - insert your personal email address - a 6 digit code will be sent to your personal email address – insert this accordingly.

Once logged in - scroll to bottom of the home page.

Select the "Delete My Profile" button. A dialog box will appear asking you to confirm the deletion of your account.

Select "Delete My Profile" if you want to continue. A new dialog box appears acknowledging that your request has been received.

Your account and any personal data associated with it will be deleted in accordance with the applicable privacy and data protection legislation.

An email will then be sent from UnitedLex to notify you when the delete request is completed.

You can use these steps to withdraw an application:

Log into your candidate account on the UnitedLex Career Site.

In the "Active Job Applications" section, select the dropdown arrow next to "Status" for the applicable job, then select the "Withdraw Application" option.

You’ll be presented with a dialogue box asking you to confirm you want to withdraw - select the "Withdraw Application" button to complete the action.

You will receive an email confirming your withdrawal.

Retention and erasure of your account

Once you have created an account in the UnitedLex Career Site, your account, and the personal data associated with it, will be stored for so long as necessary to allow you to apply for open positions at UnitedLex, review your application(s) and, if you have been selected as a successful candidate, conduct background screening, if applicable, and enter an employment agreement.

If you have not been selected as a successful candidate and you have not requested to delete your account, once the recruitment process for the open position has concluded, your personal data will be retained and erased to the extent allowed by local applicable laws.

Your statutory rights

Depending on your country of residence, you may have a number of legal rights with regard to the processing of your personal data, such as the right to information on how your personal data is processed, the right to access a copy of your personal data and the right to rectification and erasure of your personal data. If you wish to exercise your data subject rights or if you have any other questions in relation to this Notice, please address your request to the UnitedLex Privacy Office at privacy@unitedlex.com

If you are a resident of a Member State the European Union, the European Economic Area or the UK in case of complaints, you also have the right to lodge a complaint with the competent supervisory authority in the country of your habitual residence.

A list of EU National Data Protection Authorities can be found here.

The UK Information Commissioner’s Office website can be found here.

Changes to this Notice

This Notice is subject to change from time to time. You will be notified adequately of any such changes.