UnitedLex's Updated Response to COVID-19

Dear Valued Customer,

We are writing to update you with regard to UnitedLex’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently we have two goals in mind: 1) Protecting our employees, customers, and communities; and, 2) Continuing to deliver the quality of service our clients expect. We want to make sure you remain apprised of the efforts we continue to undertake in achieving these goals, and also assure you that we are well prepared for a global shift towards a primarily virtual working environment.

As early as March 11th, we took the decision to shift the majority of our workforce to remote-first status. It was a phased approach designed to mitigate impact on clients and technical resources. We were pleased with the speed and efficiency in which this task was executed by our global teams, and to date have not experienced any disruption to our standard operations.

Digital is in our DNA. Our global workforce has remote access to UnitedLex resources via Virtual Private Network and Virtual Desktop Interface infrastructure connections that are fully secure and part and parcel of our standard operating procedure. While there may have been a physical change in location for many of our employees, there is no change—or compromise—in security, process, or quality.

We remain closely aligned with our clients. The tailored and programmatic approach you have come to rely on is more robust than ever, facilitated through long-established teams and processes. While in-person meetings may be postponed for the near-term, we continue to rely on tools like Microsoft Teams to foster a productive and collaborative environment virtually.

We are available 24/7 to address questions or concerns you may have. Please feel free to reach out to your relationship manager or myself directly.

Sincerely, Daniel Reed

Chief Executive Officer