UnitedLex's Response to COVID-19

As the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic spread, I want to personally update you on steps UnitedLex is taking to ensure the safety and productivity of our employees, customers, partners, and communities around the world.

UnitedLex has made considerable investments in disaster recovery and business continuity to ensure all best practices are identified, implemented, and tested periodically across our primary and secondary data centers. Our business continuity team regularly models scenarios for different global and economic conditions—as a digital company, we have always been focused on our plans to respond to unexpected events.

Our business functions are distributed across offices and geographies to minimize the impact of an incident or outbreak in any specific location, with a best-in-class IT infrastructure that allows our teams to remain agile, connected, and productive.

UnitedLex has activated its business continuity plan and instituted the following measures:

Dedicated infectious disease managers for every UnitedLex geography.

Curtailing all business-related travel unless there is a critical, time-sensitive need. Our travel desks are operating 24/7 to answer employee travel questions.

Encouraged or mandated work-from-home procedures for high-risk employees and areas.

Implemented measures to ensure a safe and hygienic workplace.

Canceled participation in large industry events and other gatherings through the end of March; we continue to evaluate the need to extend this policy.

Flexibility to shift work to other delivery centers across the world (laws permitting), should a center need to suspend operations temporarily.

As an organization that empowers corporate and law firm leaders to thrive in a digital age, we understand the need for secure, reliable access to business applications and information.

Thank you for the trust you place in UnitedLex every day.

