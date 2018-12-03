UnitedLex Welcomes Mason Argiropoulos as Senior VP of Human Resources

New York, NY - Mason Argiropoulos has joined the UnitedLex team as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Mason brings a wealth of experience and will oversee our global talent acquisition, compensation, benefits, payroll, leadership development, and HRIS functions.

Prior to joining UnitedLex, Argiropoulos was the Chief Human Resources Officer for iQor, a leading provider of business process outsourcing and product support services for many Fortune 500 and well-known global brands. He was responsible for all human resources functions across the board, and helped the company to grow to over 45,000 employees in 17 countries. Argiropoulos also served in leadership positions in the Sales and Analytics department and played an active role in the integration of several acquisitions during his 13-year tenure at iQor.

Argiropoulos began his career at Capital One, where he held several progressive management roles in Risk Operations and Supply Chain Management. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical and Aerospace engineering from Cornell University. In addition to writing a book due for publication next year, Argiropoulos has been an executive cabinet member for the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk in both Rochester, New York and Tampa, Florida.

About UnitedLex

