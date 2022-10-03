UnitedLex today announced that Chase D'Agostino has been selected as a Global Council Member at World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC), representing the Legal industry.

WorldCC, a global not for profit association, seeks to "transform contracts and the contracting process, such that they become instruments of fair dealing, that they themselves, and the process surrounding them, promote trust, generate economic benefit and support social inclusion."

D'Agostino was elected to the Global Council, a member-elected body that represents specific geographic regions and communities. Elections take place every two years and are decided by fellow members in the region.

“I am proud to join WorldCC’s Global Council,” said D’Agostino. “I have been impressed with the WorldCC initiatives over the last few years, including on Contracting Standards and Contract Design Pattern Library. These types of programs are aligned with what we are working on at UnitedLex for the future of contracting and helping the industry reimagine how we prepare, understand, and manage contracts. Instead of seeing contracts as complex drafted legalese, we see them as a collection of data points that is part of a consistent data model across companies."

In 2019, D'Agostino was awarded two Innovation & Excellence Awards for personal initiative (Americas Region and Global) from WorldCC.