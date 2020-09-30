UnitedLex to Drive Digital Transformation Conversation at The Lawyer’s GC Summit

New York, NY – UnitedLex, the leading technology and legal services company, has partnered with The Lawyer, the source for legal industry news and insights, to bring digital transformation front and center at its annual General Counsel Strategy Summit. The summit will be an immersive, fully virtual, and interactive experience for participants.

The three-day summit consists of roundtable discussions, presentations, and debates that will focus on sustainable growth for the legal function, including "future-proofing" strategies, purpose and sustainability missions, and optimizing processes for general counsel. As part of the programming, Meredith Brown, Vice President of Digital Advisory at UnitedLex, will host round table discussions on the imperative for digital, how it creates new value for the business, and how the legal function increases revenue and performance while managing risk and cost.

"Digital transformation is fundamentally changing the legal industry. General counsel, law departments, and law firms are embracing digital to transform the customer experience, ultimately changing the way lawyers work, and unlocking value across the enterprise," said Brown. "UnitedLex is proud to work with The Lawyer to co-host an experience that inspires the world's most forward-thinking legal leaders to think digitally."

As part of the 2020 GC Summit, General Counsel of DXC Legal, Bill Deckelman will participate in a one-on-one conversation with Reena SenGupta, Executive Director of the Digital Legal Exchange, to discuss Bill’s digital journey and ultimately the impact on DXC’s top and bottom line.

"Through digital transformation, DXC created a law department that is fully aligned with growth and business success," said Deckelman. "It brings legal into the modern conversation of what’s happening among the leadership team. In today’s world, digital transformation is on every CEOs mind; it is a huge focus. When they see how legal is using data and contributing to what the company is doing as a whole, it changes the entire conversation."

Building communities and providing lawyers with a platform to network and exchange ideas is at the core of The Lawyer's annual General Counsel Summit. The 2020 summit will host high-level, quality debates and online discussions that bring together some of the most interesting thinkers and leaders in law.

For more information visit: https://www.thelawyer.com/event/general-counsel-strategy-summit/

