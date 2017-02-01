UnitedLex Supports Half of Active Product Liability Multi-District Litigation Cases

Overland Park, KS - UnitedLex, a global, full-service provider of technology-powered business, legal and cybersecurity services, today revealed that its litigation services, cutting-edge technologies and domain expertise have saved its clients more than 46 percent of costs compared to traditional competitors for its work on more than 40 active product liability multi-district litigation (MDL) cases – the most product liability MDL cases supported by any legal solutions provider.

“MDL cases are among the most complex, costly, time-consuming and process-driven cases in the legal industry, with potentially thousands of plaintiffs spread across dozens of U.S. states and jurisdictions. Managing such extraordinary cases requires knowledge, processes, technologies and skill sets that go way beyond traditional litigation support,” said Vik Masson, global director of litigation consulting at UnitedLex. “After successfully supporting half of the current active product liability MDLs in the U.S. at less than 46 percent of the cost of traditional providers, we believe UnitedLex is the only legal solutions and services provider that can deliver both the breadth and depth of litigation support needed for such complex and expansive litigation.”

Over the past decade, more than 2,000 UnitedLex professionals spent more than one million man-hours supporting MDL cases, reviewing more than 100 million documents. Leveraging its entire litigation services offering, including collections and forensics, corporate investigations, managed document review, data hosting, litigation support and technology assessment; to providing expert witnesses in Rule 26(f) meet and confer conferences; to proprietary data-filtering processes and technologies, including its Questio eDiscovery Services, UnitedLex reduced the review of non-responsive data by an average of 95%. Utilizing advanced analytics, UnitedLex established intelligent workflows and risk mitigating strategies for its privilege and trade secret reviews. Its proprietary redaction solution, which includes both a native review workflow and auto-redaction features, saved clients 90 percent over traditional solutions. UnitedLex’s legal services team created deposition kits and other trial support materials at 25 percent of the cost of law firms.

In addition, UnitedLex’s team of 400 staff attorneys and legal professionals provided supplemental strategic counsel, technology and case workflow and advice on handling MDL cases, based on past experience and knowledge of opposing party tactics. Combined with the technology and process efficiencies above, UnitedLex helped improve and accelerate the case management process, which saved more than $100 million combined across all recent MDL cases.