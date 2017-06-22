UnitedLex Selected to Join the World Economic Forum

Overland Park, KS - UnitedLex, a global, full-service provider of technology-powered business, legal and cybersecurity services, has been selected to join the World Economic Forum. UnitedLex joins a highly select group of elite organizations that stand out due to their innovative business models, dynamic growth, corporate global citizenship and visionary leadership.

"World Economic Forum companies are selected from a pool of the most dynamic companies around the world,” said Olivier Schwab, Head of Business Engagement and Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum. “UnitedLex is an industry-leader, creating a positive impact across the multiple markets in which it operates. They are a welcome addition to our community.”

“We are honored to be part of this incredible community of companies,” said Daniel Reed, CEO of UnitedLex. “Our selection is a testament to our employees’ passionate commitment to innovation and our relentless support of the communities within our sphere of influence. Being part of the World Economic Forum is a truly transformative event for our company that is both empowering and challenging – empowering in the sense we have greater access to levers to drive global economic and societal impact, and challenging in the sense that it is “game on” in terms of growing and measuring our impact at an even greater scale throughout the world.”

UnitedLex helps corporations and law firms excel in the rapidly evolving legal services market by identifying ways to increase efficiency while maintaining quality and mitigating risk. The company helps their customers harness their innovation by defining metrics to measure performance, identifying strategic focus areas, and incorporating technology to its highest and best purpose.

UnitedLex’s services offerings include a comprehensive array of legal, business and cybersecurity services, ranging from law department consulting and litigation services, corporate investigations and intellectual property to digital contracting solutions. The company provides expert witnesses in Rule 26(f) meet and confer conferences, and a variety of proprietary data-filtering processes and technologies, including its Questio eDiscovery Services. UnitedLex offers its clients guaranteed, fixed-fee pricing to providing project-level cost predictability to take on financial risks to ensure that their clients have the most efficient outcome and lowest total project cost.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a global provider of technology-powered services that delivers industry-leading legal, cyber risk and business strategies and solutions. UnitedLex was founded in 2006 with a singular mission to improve the performance of leading corporations and law firms and academic institutions. Since then, UnitedLex’s more than 2,000 attorneys, engineers and consultants have provided unparalleled solutions resulting in risk mitigation, efficiency improvements and cost optimisation for its clients around the globe. With more than $250 million in assets and committed capital, UnitedLex deploys the right blend of service and technology to support the world’s leading corporations and law firms.

About the Community of Global Growth Companies

The World Economic Forum (www.weforum.org) brings together the world’s most dynamic, influential and high-growth companies as innovators and market shapers, and supports their potential for impact in their region, their sector and around the globe. These companies share leading ideas and insights on regional and industry agendas, cooperate in corporate citizenship and engage with peers in an exchange of best practices on scaling. Additionally, the Forum’s multi-stakeholder framework provides a global platform from which they can demonstrate their deep commitment to improving the state of the world.