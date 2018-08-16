UnitedLex Reveals Global Brand Ambassador, Olympic Gold Medalist Kayla Harrison

NEW YORK - UnitedLex today announces Kayla Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and world champion turned mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, as its first global brand ambassador.

Although from contrasting professions, Harrison and UnitedLex share many of the same core values and attributes. Like UnitedLex, the world’s most innovative and disruptive legal services company, Harrison is courageous, tenacious in pursuit of her goals, and eager to flip convention on its head.

Born in Middletown, Ohio, Harrison has succeeded through a combination of talent, heart, and hard work. She started taking judo lessons at age six and had won two national championships by the time she was 15. Harrison is also a survivor of sexual abuse, a subject she wrote about in her book, “Fighting Back.” She created the Fearless Foundation to educate survivors and to empower them with the strength to come forward and seek help.

“I am excited to work with a company like UnitedLex,” said Harrison. “I approach my life the same way UnitedLex approaches business: Be unconventional and be disruptive, but support those around you. UnitedLex’s relentlessly innovative response to challenges in the business world aligns perfectly with the way I respond to challenges in my own life,” she said.

Harrison and UnitedLex are now on a shared path of disruption. UnitedLex, which owes its explosive growth to its ability to modernize legal organizations around the globe, is creating compelling new models for law departments looking toward the future.

“Kayla truly inspires us with her integrity, self-confidence, and commitment to excellence in all she does,” said UnitedLex CEO Dan Reed. “She has achieved the highest level of success in her judo career, and has used her discipline and expertise to blaze new trails.”

“Kayla is a role model for young people who aspire to greatness and need to find the courage to go against the grain,” said Cortney Nathanson, Vice President of Global Marketing for UnitedLex. “She embodies the unique type of individual we want to represent our brand.”

Harrison, who won gold medals in judo at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, recently won her debut match with Professional Fighters League. She will enter the ring for her second match on August 16 in Atlantic City, NJ wearing the UnitedLex shield logo.

