UnitedLex Named Relativity Best in Service Partner by kCura for Second Straight Year

Overland Park, KS - UnitedLex, a global, full-service provider of technology-powered legal and business services, today announced that it has achieved kCura’s Orange-level Relativity Best in Service designation for the second year in a row. The designation recognizes outstanding and exceptional customer service for Relativity end-users, and applies to UnitedLex’s data center in Overland Park, Kansas.

UnitedLex has been a Relativity Premium Hosting Partner since 2009, enabling UnitedLex’s managed review teams to leverage the flexibility of Relativity to create highly efficient document review and evidence analysis workflows.

“kCura’s Relativity plays an integral part in the legal services that we provide to our clients, so being recognized once again as an Orange-level Best In Service Partner enhances our credibility and reputation among America’s top corporations and law firms,” said UnitedLex President David Deppe. “We’re proud to have achieved this designation for the second straight year, as it reflects the hard work and dedication we put towards providing the most efficient and cost-effective solutions for our clients.”

Through a voluntary audit, Relativity Best in Service partners demonstrate their expertise and experience hosting Relativity projects in their data centers. kCura evaluates these data centers in three areas: technical infrastructure, customer service and product expertise. Applicants must also meet a set of requirements for their duration as a hosting partner, size of Relativity installations, and core Relativity certifications.

kCura has two designations for Best in Service: Orange and Blue. While both designations apply to partners’ data centers that are certified to provide a quality Relativity experience, Orange-level recognizes additional investments in people, process, and technology to manage installations with above-average user counts—all while maintaining the high standards of Best in Service.

“We’re excited to recognize UnitedLex as an Orange-level Best in Service partner for the second time,” said Andrew Sieja, president and CEO of kCura. “Becoming Best in Service takes a lot of work, and it’s great to see them demonstrating their ability to consistently offer an exceptional Relativity experience.”

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a global legal services provider. The company's mission is to improve the performance of law departments, law firms and academic institutions. UnitedLex provides unparalleled solutions resulting in risk mitigation, efficiency improvements and cost optimization for its clients in North America, Europe and Asia– including offerings such as Questio™, a managed service that changes the traditional approach to eDiscovery and data management. UnitedLex's more than 1,500 attorneys, engineers and consultants focus on the broadly defined areas of litigation, contracting and intellectual property to drive seven and eight figure benefits to its clients. Founded in 2006, and with more than $250 million in assets and committed capital, UnitedLex deploys the right blend of service and technology in supporting the world's leading corporations and law firms. UnitedLex is committed to empowering legal leadership in the design, build and execution of a spectrum of solutions in line with their immediate and long term objectives.

About kCura

Recognized as a “Leader” in Gartner’s 2015 E-Discovery Magic Quadrant, kCura (www.kcura.com) are the developers of the e-discovery software Relativity. Relativity has more than 120,000 active users in more than 40 countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice and more than 190 of the Am Law 200. kCura helps corporations, law firms, and government agencies meet e-discovery challenges by installing Relativity on-premises and providing hosted, on-demand solutions through a global network of partners. kCura has been ranked the 175th fastest-growing technology company in North America on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune. Please contact kCura at sales@kcura.com or visit www.kcura.com for more information.