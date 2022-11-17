UnitedLex Expands Team with the Addition of Two Legal Veterans

Hires reflect market demand for data-centric value capture in legal functions

UnitedLex, a leading data and professional services company for legal, today announced two new hires, Olaf Schmeink, Enterprise Solutions EMEA Lead, and Matthew Joyce, Vice President Sales, IP Services and Solutions. The new hires bring additional expertise to UnitedLex and its clients seeking to derive more value through the modernization of corporate legal functions including intellectual property, contract management and digital litigation.

Mr. Schmeink comes from UBS where he oversaw strategic projects related to business change management, legal hub, and knowledge management. As part of a change and transformation mandate at UBS, he led key initiatives including matter management, multi-country e-billing implementation, and global document management and built an in-house marketplace for digital legal services. Prior to UBS, Mr. Schmeink consulted on various transformation projects in the financial industry across Europe.

“The legal industry’s highly educated, intelligent, and experienced mindset clearly sets it apart, but it’s been left behind when it comes to digital transformation,” said Mr. Schmeink. “I believe lawyers who are embracing innovation and technology to deliver legal services are driving a competitive advantage for their organizations. UnitedLex’s creative approach and focus on outcomes is what drew me to the company.”

Mr. Joyce joins from Clarivate where he served as Vice President of Global Accounts, advising and supporting Fortune 500 companies and law firm clients in managing IP functions and patent and trademark assets. Prior to Clarivate, Mr. Joyce worked for software and services providers focused on technology transfer and the valuation and monetization of IP.

“IP Legal departments are full of untapped value that can grow the bottom line for the entire organization,” said Mr. Joyce. “In the current economy, they are under pressure to do more with less, and the smart IP departments are finding creative ways to source their work to maximize the value of all their intangible assets. I look forward to helping both IP Legal and R&D departments unlock this value.”

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a data and professional services company delivering outcomes that create value for high-performing law firms and corporate legal departments in the areas of digital litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations. Founded in 2006 with a mission to push the boundaries of legal innovation, we provide solutions that enable measurable performance improvement, risk mitigation, revenue gain, cost reduction, and digital business synergy. Our team of 3,000+ legal, data, and technology professionals supports our clients from operational centers around the world.