UnitedLex Expands Enterprise IP Solutions Capabilities with iRunway Acquisition

UnitedLex, a technology and legal services company committed to delivering Digital Legal Transformation, today announced its acquisition of iRunway Inc., an entity that provides intricate source code analyses, product testing, reverse engineering, and financial analysis services to digitally transform client’s IP into more valuable, monetizable, and revenue-generating assets.

Austin, Texas-based iRunway will be fully­­­­­ incorporated into UnitedLex to combine management consulting, technology, and business process with legal expertise to create value capture—performance improvement, risk reduction, and cost savings—for the world’s leading companies. UnitedLex’s geographic footprint and economies of scale can help client reimagine their enterprise-level IP solutions.

“UnitedLex’s technology expertise and practical business insight will help to rationalize the costs of large IP portfolios and profoundly improve licensing and litigation outcomes,” Dan Reed, UnitedLex’s CEO said. “This strategic acquisition will help streamline companies’ patents assets with the combined deep technical expertise that both UnitedLex and iRunway currently offer across multiple technology domains.”

“This partnership brings together engineers and scientists with deep industry experience who will work closely with lawyers and business analysts to build smart patent and trademark portfolios, while substantially decreasing clients overall spend,” said Joseph Dearing, Executive Vice President.