UnitedLex Expands Bulgarian Presence

Sofia, Bulgaria - UnitedLex, a global, full-service provider of technology-powered business, legal and cybersecurity services, today announced it is expanding its presence in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia. The Bulgarian office currently provides digital contracting services to UnitedLex clients throughout Europe. UnitedLex’s Bulgarian facility is enabled to provide a range of additional legal services including litigation, data privacy, and intellectual property. The recent addition of 6 attorneys to the Bulgarian office together with plans to add an additional 25 attorneys in the coming year represents the company’s commitment to being where its clients’ needs are best met.

“Our Bulgarian office is a crucial component in UnitedLex’s global vision of expanding its innovative technologies, services and domain expertise to strategic locations across the globe,” said Dan Reed, CEO of UnitedLex. “Bulgaria offers some of the Europe’s most talented individuals, many of whom have been internationally educated and speak several languages. As the Bulgarian economy and job prospects improve, these professionals are now opting out of employment in UK, France and Germany and are returning home for a better work-life balance. This presents a win-win scenario for our clients, employees and prospects.”

Sofia is a well-established hub of commerce that has experienced significant growth in both the technology and legal sectors, making it the perfect location to expand UnitedLex’s European footprint and better service its global clientele.

With more than 15 international lawyers, the Bulgarian team comprises specialists who have studied in some of the world’s most prestigious universities across Europe and the USA. The team is responsible for supporting businesses globally, offering expertise in contract management cycles, new business and bids; legal research and drafting; cybersecurity and data protection; and dispute resolution across a wide range of sectors, including healthcare and life sciences, banking and capital markets, and insurance.