UnitedLex Collaborates with HP to Expand Access to SIEM Capabilities

Innovative Managed Security Approach Provides Fortune 500 Caliber Security for Resource-Constrained Companies

Overland Park, KS – UnitedLex, a business advisory company with leading edge cyber security and legal services expertise, announced that it is collaborating with HP to help resource-constrained organizations overcome the challenges that they face when implementing and managing a best-practice security operations center. With UnitedLex’s Managed Security Service, clients transform end-users from liabilities into security assets, extract the full value and functionality of Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) technologies, and are prepared to address and mitigate the business and legal impact of a security breach. “UnitedLex bridges collaboration gaps among information security, legal and business stakeholders to extract the full value of our clients’ investments in security technologies,” explained Jason Straight, Senior Vice President and Chief Privacy Officer of UnitedLex. “By developing and supporting high-impact SIEM strategies, we are uniquely positioned to help clients benefit from the full breadth and power of the HP ArcSight platform.” “The HP ArcSight SIEM platform has become a cornerstone of the high-performance security operations center,” said Mike Armistead, general manager, HP Security, ArcSight. “HP is collaborating with innovative security providers like UnitedLex to ensure that companies of all sizes are able to use HP ArcSight to their best advantage.” Existing HP ArcSight clients can take advantage of UnitedLex’s flat-rate Advanced Optimization Assessment, which provides a comprehensive assessment to assist clients to maximize return on investment and to meet their security and risk management goals. UnitedLex also provides implementation roadmapping and configuration to help clients achieve the actionable correlation and analytics necessary to identify compromises, such as advanced persistent threats and zero-day attacks, to detect insider threats — whether malicious or inadvertent — and to facilitate regulatory compliance. About UnitedLex UnitedLex is a global provider of technology-powered services that delivers industry leading legal and cyber risk strategies and solutions. UnitedLex was founded in 2006 with a singular mission to improve the performance of leading corporations and law firms and academic institutions. Since then, UnitedLex's more than 1,800 attorneys, engineers and consultants have provided unparalleled solutions resulting in risk mitigation, efficiency improvements and cost optimization for its clients around the globe. With more than $250 million in assets and committed capital, UnitedLex deploys the right blend of service and technology to support the world's leading corporations and law firms.