UnitedLex CEO Dan Reed Shares Importance of Going Digital at Legal Geek

New York, NY—UnitedLex CEO Dan Reed will speak among industry innovators from around the world, including client DXC Legal, at Legal Geek North America in Brooklyn, NY, on June 25. UnitedLex is the pioneer of the enterprise legal services model driving transformation throughout the entire legal ecosystem.

The renowned Legal Geek conference, to take place at BKLYN Studios, is moving across the pond to make its first-ever U.S. appearance for a high-energy event that brings together the brightest minds for a series of TED-style talks about the latest trends in legal innovation.

During his talk, “The [R]evolution of Law: Bringing Digital Transformation to the Delivery of Legal Services,” Reed will explore how lawyers’ survival depends on embracing technology. “Lawyers should consider how other industries have evolved to understand how technology is disrupting the profession,” he said. “Legal professionals must embrace a new identity as ‘digital lawyers’ to make the most of this new environment without risking being left behind.”

Reed will also preview one of the more significant training initiatives in the field of law, designed to enable law departments to achieve meaningful transformation and business impact. The legal industry has been slow to evolve in matching the investment and initiatives driving the “going digital” phenomenon occurring in almost every facet of every other commercial industry. UnitedLex’s development of enterprise legal services is rapidly evolving to encompass the full scope of “going digital” in the field of law, as Reed will highlight during his discussion.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is an award-winning enterprise legal services provider that drives transformation throughout the entire legal ecosystem. UnitedLex was founded in 2006 with a singular mission to improve the performance of leading corporations, law firms, and academic institutions. Since then, more than 2,700 attorneys, engineers, and consultants across four continents have deployed innovative service models and digitally powered solutions that deliver unparalleled business impact resulting in risk mitigation, efficiency improvements, and cost optimization for clients around the world.