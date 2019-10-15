UnitedLex CEO Dan Reed Fuels the Global Legal Tech Conversation at Legal Geek

London — UnitedLex CEO Dan Reed will speak among industry innovators from around the world at Legal Geek 2019 in London on 16 October. UnitedLex is the pioneer of the enterprise legal services model driving transformation throughout the entire legal ecosystem. Legal Geek, the world’s premier legal technology event, brings together 2,000+ thought leaders, technologists, and innovators from 40+ countries around the globe. During the headline session, Mari Sako, a professor at Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, will interview Reed and his client, DXC Technology GC Bill Deckelman, on the importance of digital transformation and upskilling talent in the legal industry. The London event follows the first-ever Legal Geek North America conference held in June in New York, where Reed spoke about “The [R]evolution of Law: Bringing Digital Transformation to the Delivery of Legal Services". He explored how lawyers’ survival depends on embracing technology and understanding how it is transforming the profession. “The notion that new technology alone will create instant enterprise transformation is simply not true,” said Reed. “Companies must position people to succeed by forming day-to-day habits alongside implementation of new processes and technologies.”