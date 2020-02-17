UnitedLex Bolsters UK eDiscovery Operations With Industry Expert Robyn Hvidsten

LONDON - UnitedLex, the leading technology and legal services company, has bolstered its UK eDiscovery capabilities with Robyn Hvidsten in London.

Hvidsten will manage all UK eDiscovery operations, delivering the full Electronic Discovery Reference Model to UnitedLex’s clients.

“I believe in the consultative approach of working alongside our clients to accomplish their discovery-related objectives in the most cost- and time-efficient way,” Hvidsten said. “After previously building a successful consultative operational team, I am excited to bring my passion for eDiscovery to build a similar model at UnitedLex.”

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a technology and legal services company committed to delivering full-scale Digital Legal Transformation. UnitedLex was founded in 2006 with a singular mission to improve the performance of leading corporations, law firms, and academic institutions. Since then, UnitedLex’s team of more than 3,000 legal, engineering, and technology professionals globally have deployed innovative service models and digitally powered solutions that deliver unparalleled business impact, resulting in risk mitigation, efficiency improvements, and cost reduction for clients around the world.