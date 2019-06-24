UnitedLex Bolsters Asia-Pacific Service Delivery With Australia Office

New York, NY—UnitedLex, the pioneer of the enterprise legal services model "driving transformation throughout the entire legal ecosystem, today announced the expansion of its Asia-Pacific presence with the opening of its Adelaide, Australia, regional delivery center.

Led by Nick Boymal, UnitedLex’s vice president of Digital Contracting & Commercial Solutions for Asia-Pacific, the Adelaide team of eight attorneys and contract professionals joins 20 professionals in Australia to provide digital contracting services supporting global clients, including DXC Technology and its Australia operations.

“Whilst Australia has a vibrant legal tech industry, many of its in-house legal departments have been slow to embrace new technologies and processes. We expect this to change soon, as Australian GCs are increasingly being asked to provide more support with less resources,” Boymal said. “With the expansion of our Australia operations, UnitedLex is well-positioned to deliver innovation, excellence, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness to Australian law departments in multiple industries.”

Adelaide, a city with a population of more than 1.3 million people, is home to three reputable law schools, providing an excellent source of talent for UnitedLex. The office will be capable of rapidly increasing its scale as new Australian clients join the UnitedLex platform.

“Our expansion in Australia is in direct response to growing client demand,” said UnitedLex CEO Dan Reed. “To tackle their sophisticated and highest-value business challenges, Australian clients need what enterprise legal services providers can uniquely offer: scale, substantial capital, integrated multidisciplinary expertise, and elite talent, all supported by a seamless global infrastructure.”

UnitedLex’s longer-term goal is to foster the next generation of legal talent. Corporate clients need legal service professionals who understand and can navigate the intersection of law, technology, and business. UnitedLex’s presence in Australia also offers an attractive career opportunity for lawyers seeking elite roles outside of the traditional law firm environment.

