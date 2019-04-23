UnitedLex Appoints Rodney Rogers as Chairman of Board of Directors

New York, NY —UnitedLex, the pioneer of the enterprise legal services model that is driving transformation throughout the entire legal ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Rodney Rogers as Chairman of its Board of Directors. With more than 30 years in the technology services industry, Mr. Rogers is recognized as a successful serial entrepreneur and expert technologist, known for his leadership contributions in the realization of two back-to-back “unicorns”—start-ups that achieve billion-dollar valuations.

Mr. Rogers most recently led Virtustream, the enterprise-class cloud company trusted by organizations worldwide to run their mission-critical applications. He co-founded Virtustream in 2009 and was Chairman and CEO prior to its acquisition by EMC Corporation in 2015 for $1.2 billion. Virtustream’s acquisition marked one of the largest private technology start-up exits globally in 2015 and, in that acquisition year, Virtustream and Mr. Rogers ranked third on Forbes’ list of “Best Cloud Computing Companies and Best CEOs To Work For.” In 2016, Dell Technologies acquired EMC for $60 billion in the largest acquisition in the technology industry’s history. Within Dell Technologies, Mr. Rogers served as president of the Virtustream business and a member of both the Dell EMC Infrastructure Solutions Group and Dell Services & Digital executive leadership teams. Throughout his career, Mr. Rogers has led the development of and served on the boards of directors of a variety of successful growth companies, forging deep ties with top-quartile venture capital firms and industry-based investors, such as Intel and SAP.

"Rodney is an inspirational businessman who disrupts the status quo by employing leading-edge technologies with every company he touches," said UnitedLex CEO Dan Reed. "His enhanced role on our Board of Directors, on which he has served since our formation in 2006, will undoubtedly help us expand our Enterprise Legal Services model, which demands a unique combination of consulting, technology, and process to maximize value capture—performance gains, risk reduction, and cost savings—for our clients around the world.”

Following the recent investment in UnitedLex by CVC Capital Partners, one of the largest transactions to date with any legal services provider, UnitedLex has access to significant capital that bolsters the company’s investment in technology. That deal came on the heels of UnitedLex closing deals worth $1.5 billion in total contract value over the past 18 months.

"UnitedLex continues to innovate the market with game-changing engagements with the world’s leading companies,” Rogers said. “I am honored to take on the role of Chairman of the Board and to work closely with Dan Reed and the talented UnitedLex leadership team, as well as the investors at CVC, as they radically transform the legal industry through leading-edge technology, unique process know-how, disruptive service delivery models, scalable human capital, and financial strength."

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is an award-winning enterprise legal services provider that drives transformation throughout the entire legal ecosystem. UnitedLex was founded in 2006 with a singular mission to improve the performance of leading corporations, law firms, and academic institutions. Since then, more than 2,700 attorneys, engineers, and consultants across four continents have deployed innovative service models and digitally powered solutions that deliver unparalleled business impact resulting in risk mitigation, efficiency improvements, and cost optimization for clients around the world.