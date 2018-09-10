UnitedLex Appoints New Global CFO, Nick Hinton

New York, NY - UnitedLex, the leading enterprise legal services provider driving digital transformation throughout the entire legal ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Nicholas (Nick) Hinton as chief financial officer (CFO).

Hinton joins UnitedLex from Cunningham Lindsey, a global claims, management, and risk solutions firm that was recently acquired as part of a major private equity transaction, where he served for four years as CFO. In this role, he managed a global team of Finance and IT professionals focused on improving quality of service while securing measurable cost savings. He also led the development and execution of a multi-million-dollar transformation and value creation plan, and the development and implementation of an enterprise-wide technology strategy. Previously, Hinton led global Finance, IT, and Operations teams at Marsh, a global leader in insurance and risk management services. He has more than 25 years of experience across all areas of accounting, finance, financial systems, operations, IT, compliance, and risk management.

"I am fortunate to welcome such an accomplished executive to our management team at this pivotal juncture in UnitedLex’s history,” said UnitedLex CEO Dan Reed. “With his strategic vision, deep financial and operations expertise, and demonstrated success in achieving results, we expect Nick to drive transformational change both within UnitedLex and across our client base."

"UnitedLex’s recent growth and ability to modernize legal organizations around the globe were extremely attractive to me as I considered the next chapter in my career,” said Hinton.

"I look forward to leading UnitedLex’s financial strategy and being a key leverage point for UnitedLex executives in driving significant growth over the coming years."

