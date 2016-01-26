UnitedLex Announces Total Project Cost Guarantee for Questio eDiscovery Services

Overland Park, KS - In response to the growing concern around rising legal spend, UnitedLex, a global, full-service provider of technology-powered legal and business services, today announced a Total Project Cost Guarantee supported by its Questio™ Discovery Service. As part of that guarantee, UnitedLex promises to deliver better and faster results at a fixed-fee price point – enabling greater cost predictability and a significant reduction of legal spend compared to vendors who price eDiscovery services using unit rates.

As increased data volumes continue to drive up the cost of eDiscovery services year over year, the need to efficiently cull down these enormous data sets and find only the most relevant documents is critical for reducing legal costs. UnitedLex’s Questio eDiscovery service has been shown to defensibly reduce data prior to ingestion by an average rate of 30% over leading industry competitors which equally reduces data hosting and document review costs. As a result of Questio’s excellent track record, UnitedLex is able to predict and therefore guarantee to its clients, a total cost per project. Of the more than 300 million documents initially filtered by Questio last year, only 32 million have required ingestion, and of that, a mere 2.7 million documents have ultimately required review.

“We believe that commoditizing unit rates has little to no overall effect on reducing the total cost of discovery services,” said Dave Deppe, President at UnitedLex. “For the first time ever, UnitedLex is offering the legal industry something that no other service provider is able to offer: eDiscovery cost predictability for every legal matter. We are confident our Questio Discovery Service will deliver better results, faster and guarantee material cost savings.”

Total Project Cost vs. Commodity Pricing

Since eDiscovery represents the single largest legal cost in corporate litigation, most service providers seek to mitigate costs by decreasing the amount they charge per-gigabyte to host and store the client’s data, rather than trying to decrease the size of the data set. As data sets grow, the time required to cull non-responsive documents increases, thereby increasing document review, data hosting and other related costs.

Questio leverages cutting-edge technology and legal domain expertise to identify and eliminate non-responsive data at a far earlier stage in the eDiscovery process, which results in a material cost reduction of more than $2 per document of downstream cost and a six- to seven-figure cost savings for a typical data collection of 1TB. By benchmarking the time and costs associated with Questio’s expedited eDiscovery process, UnitedLex is able to accurately predict total project costs for its clients, and thus offer its Total Project Cost Guarantee.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a global provider of technology-powered services that delivers industry-leading legal, cyber risk and business strategies and solutions. UnitedLex was founded in 2006 with a singular mission to improve the performance of leading corporations and law firms and academic institutions. Since then, UnitedLex's more than 2,000 attorneys, engineers and consultants have provided unparalleled solutions resulting in risk mitigation, efficiency improvements and cost optimization for its clients around the globe. With more than $250 million in assets and committed capital, UnitedLex deploys the right blend of service and technology to support the world's leading corporations and law firms."