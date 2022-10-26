UnitedLex and Credit Suisse Hit 10 Year Mark Servicing US and EU Leveraged Loan Markets

Industry-leading efficiencies create significant value in the syndicated loan ecosystem

UnitedLex, а leading data and professional services company for legal, today announced its partnership with Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) has surpassed the 10-year mark, settling more than 400,000 trades for Credit Suisse valued in excess of $1.4 trillion. Including a global team of 60 professionals with operation centers in New York, London, Frankfurt, and Gurgaon, UnitedLex offers par and distressed bank loan and trade claim settlement services to the leveraged loan markets.

For the last decade, UnitedLex has applied award-winning processes with Credit Suisse contributing to the financial institution’s continued industry recognition. UnitedLex congratulates Credit Suisse on winning the prestigious The Banker's Investment Banking Awards in 2022 for Investment Bank of the Year for Leveraged Finance.

With a rich history in the financial services sector, UnitedLex has brought a practical use of technology and process to deliver effectiveness and efficiency to the syndicated loan market at scale. “The outcomes achieved to date around this milestone are compelling proof points that validate our data-first approach to value capture for leading global companies,” noted Dan Reed, Chief Executive Officer at UnitedLex. “We look forward to co-creating new strategies with Credit Suisse and other leading financial institutions that deliver commercial success, especially as market dynamics grow more volatile.”

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a data and professional services company delivering outcomes that create value and competitive advantage for legal and the business. Founded in 2006 with a mission to push the boundaries of legal innovation, we provide solutions that enable measurable performance improvement, risk mitigation, revenue gain, cost reduction and digital business synergy. Our team of 3,000+ legal, data and technology professionals supports our clients from operational centers around the world.