UnitedLex adds USC Gould School of Law to Groundbreaking Legal Residency Program

Overland Park, KS - UnitedLex, a leading global provider of legal and cyber security services, announced today that the University of Southern California Gould School of Law has joined its innovative “legal residency” program. USC joins four other top U.S. law schools: Emory University School of Law, the University of Miami School of Law, the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law and Vanderbilt Law School in a unique affiliation between UnitedLex, and the legal academy.

The two-year program will train recent USC graduates in cutting-edge legal technologies, project management, and delivery processes to provide high-quality, efficient legal services to corporate legal departments and top law firms. Those selected for the residency program each year will receive rigorous classroom instruction provided by senior attorneys, serve in a supervisory capacity for client engagements, and work directly with clients to deliver legal services in key emerging legal areas including: litigation management, e-discovery, cyber security, contract management, patent licensing, IP management and immigration law. Residents will earn salaries and benefits equivalent to judicial clerkships.

Upon completion of the residency, some residents will remain on UnitedLex’s permanent legal staff in supervisory roles. Others will join in-house legal departments, law firms, and service providers who have an acute need for experienced attorneys trained in the contemporarily relevant areas the residency program focuses on. The residency experience will give participants a competitive edge in the rapidly changing legal marketplace, providing coveted contemporary skills with traditional law school doctrinal learning.

“UnitedLex residencies offer our graduates a chance to master emerging areas of legal practice and to work with experienced attorneys and industry experts,” says Andrew Guzman, Dean and Carl Mason Franklin Chair in Law, University of Southern California Gould School of Law. “By participating in the program, legal residents will build on their law school training, acquiring new skills and knowledge that will benefit them throughout their careers.”

The UnitedLex program is similar to a medical residency, providing participants hands-on training to supplement the doctrinal course work of law school. Residents will also acquire collaborative skills and critically important client experience as well as get paid. UnitedLex expects to hire an initial group of USC Gould Law graduates in the next few months and will hire more as the program grows.

“Our legal residency program was created to address challenges facing the legal industry, including the lack of training opportunities for recent graduates and the ever-increasing costs for both the providers and consumers of legal services,” says Daniel Reed, CEO of UnitedLex. “The program represents an innovative way for law schools and the legal industry to tackle a very challenging situation.”

“UnitedLex has created a unique solution to a range of systemic challenges in the legal ecosystem,” said Bob Grossman, partner at Greenberg Traurig. “The depth, breadth and diversity of training offered in this program demonstrate a strong desire to ensure recent law graduates have the skills necessary to excel after graduation. Concurrently, the program provides support for affiliated law schools and high-quality legal services to top corporate clients and firms.”

