UnitedLex Adds Executive to Deliver Transformative Legal Services Offerings

Overland Park, KS - UnitedLex, a leading global provider of intelligence-driven legal and cybersecurity solutions, announced it has hired Gabriel Buigas, formerly SVP and Deputy General Counsel at Hewlett-Packard Company, as Senior Vice President, Global Strategy and Client Solutions. Buigas has led legal support for many of Hewlett-Packard’s primary business units and has worked closely with a broad range of law firms and legal service providers in the delivery of innovative legal solutions.

Gabriel will operate from UnitedLex’s Miami office. Most recently, he spent the last 19 years at Hewlett-Packard (“HP”) where he was Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, and among other responsibilities, led the Legal Strategy function. Gabriel brings deep industry expertise in law department management and operations and in leading strategic transformation initiatives on behalf of the legal function. A core focus of Gabriel’s at UnitedLex will be to support clients in achieving “dial moving” results through optimizing law department or law firm performance, releasing untapped value in contracts and patents and eliminating terabytes of data management inefficiency and risk.

“The addition of Gabriel to the UnitedLex team underscores our commitment to technology-driven solutions that empower corporate, law department and law firm leadership to meet today’s complex business environment. Throughout his career, Gabriel has focused on highly practical, bottom line results that meet every element of what it means to be efficient and effective – and ultimately deliver business impact.” said Dan Reed, UnitedLex CEO.

“I joined UnitedLex because their platform is uniquely positioned to drive excellence in the delivery of highly differentiated strategy, consulting, technology and operations services to the world’s leading corporations and law firms. This platform also extends to its innovative Legal Residency Program with a number of leading law schools across the country.” said Buigas. “No other company allows you to work collaboratively with the General Counsel, a law firm Managing Partner and a Law School Dean to transform the delivery of legal services for the benefit of a client.” Prior to joining Hewlett-Packard and post graduating from Harvard Law School, Buigas was a member of Greenberg Traurig’s corporate department.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a global provider of technology-powered services that delivers industry-leading legal, cyber risk and business strategies and solutions. UnitedLex was founded in 2006 with a singular mission to improve the performance of leading corporations and law firms and academic institutions. Since then, UnitedLex's more than 2,000 attorneys, engineers and consultants have provided unparalleled solutions resulting in risk mitigation, efficiency improvements and cost optimization for its clients around the globe. With more than $250 million in assets and committed capital, UnitedLex deploys the right blend of service and technology to support the world's leading corporations and law firms.