New York City – September 9, 2021- UnitedLex, a leading technology and legal services company, today announced its acquisition of BlackStone Discovery, a best-in-class eDiscovery technology provider based in Silicon Valley. BlackStone's range of innovative offerings include services in forensics, eDiscovery, investigations and incident response, trial support, managed review, and more. BlackStone Discovery’s consulting team helps clients reduce eDiscovery costs, mitigate data risks, and improve litigation outcomes. BlackStone has an impressive portfolio of Fortune 500 technology and leading law firms as clients.

Many of BlackStone’s clients are digital-first organizations and have different challenges than those undertaking a digital transformation for the first time. Blackstone is uniquely capable of helping digital businesses meet their discovery obligations, helping them stay current on the latest collection, processing, and analyses of large datasets.

The acquisition will create a cutting-edge West Coast hub for UnitedLex, where it can best serve a growing list of technology and leading digital companies and law firms — to go along with its increasing number of Fortune 500 clients. In the wake of Covid-19, numerous law departments are being asked to do more with fewer resources, and BlackStone Discovery has seen a rapid increase in new business as companies turn to its solutions to optimize their legal departments.

“The highly talented people at BlackStone think differently about how to solve complex data problems,” said Dave Deppe, President of UnitedLex. “Our shared belief in client centricity and a digital-first approach will help foster a seamless integration. We’re excited to deliver greater value to clients through our world-class teams and expanded, technology-enabled solutions.”

"We're looking forward to joining the UnitedLex family and working to scale our offerings to meet increasing demand in the market," said John P. Kelly, CEO and founder of BlackStoneDiscovery. "UnitedLex is the most innovative player when it comes to legal transformation, and we're proud to bring our capabilities to enhance their suite of solutions."

BlackStone is particularly known for its forensics solutions, which provide invaluable intelligence and analytics, helps inform strategies to protect business value, identify risks, and adapt quickly to navigate a range of evolving circumstances.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a technology and legal services company committed to delivering full-scale Digital Legal Transformation. The world’s most forward-thinking law departments and law firms rely on the company’s expertise in over 25 global jurisdictions. Founded in 2006, the team includes 3,000 legal, engineering, and technology professionals with major operations in 18 countries.

This story was originally published on Business Wire.