Now Streaming: DXC Legal's Digital Transformation Journey

As part of the The Lawyer 's General Counsel Strategy Summit in association with UnitedLex, DXC Technology Executive Vice President Bill Deckelman and Digital Legal Exchange Executive Director Reena SenGupta discussed DXC Legal's Digital Transformation journey.

The video is now available to stream on demand here.

"Through digital transformation, DXC created a law department that is fully aligned with growth and business success," said Deckelman. "It brings legal into the modern conversation of what’s happening among the leadership team. In today’s world, digital transformation is on every CEOs mind; it is a huge focus. When they see how legal is using data and contributing to what the company is doing as a whole, it changes the entire conversation."