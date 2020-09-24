UnitedLex Invests $100 Million USD in Digital Transformation of Legal

Accelerating innovation through key executive hires and advancement of core technology platform UnitedLex Vantage

New York, NY – UnitedLex, the leading technology and legal services company, is investing $100 million in Digital Transformation to empower corporate law departments. UnitedLex's deep commitment to Digital includes foundational investments in executive leadership, technology development, and delivery capabilities. Technology investments include design thinking, software engineering, and product management—resulting in the next generation of UnitedLex Vantage. Complementary investments in world-class talent in the areas of customer experience, change management, and transformation will help accelerate clients’ pathways to an optimized Digital state.

UnitedLex Vantage, a holistic, turnkey platform is purpose built to revolutionize the customer experience and transform the legal function into a first-class digital citizen. UnitedLex Vantage delivers immediate impact and can be deployed in a matter of days—not months—enabling law departments to become stronger business partners to the enterprise. UnitedLex’s client-centric approach is further enhanced by the addition of top-tier executives with diverse technology backgrounds steeped in innovation and transformation.

COVID-19 has served as an accelerant to underscore the imperative of Digital. Today, Digital has become the cornerstone of nearly every business interaction—companies that once considered Digital a part of future strategy are now rapidly advancing adoption plans. Having a true digital mindset will play a crucial role in a company’s ability to not only remain competitive, but to surpass their rivals.

In a time when most firms are scaling down, UnitedLex is leading the industry with significant commitments and the investments to back them up.

"UnitedLex is all in on digital, optimizing the way legal departments work to deliver far greater impact to the enterprise. The role of technology in business is unquestionable, and Digital lies at the center of that ecosystem. While Digital is a necessary evolution for all parts of the business, it is an even greater priority for the law department,” said UnitedLex CEO Dan Reed.

“UnitedLex takes a holistic approach to Digital Transformation that combines revolutionary technology and remarkable talent to accelerate Digital for the world’s most progressive businesses.”

Releasing Version 2.0 of the Preeminent Digital Transformation Platform for Legal: UnitedLex Vantage

At the core of UnitedLex's digital transformation efforts is its proprietary technology stack, UnitedLex Vantage. An end-to-end cloud native platform, Vantage is disrupting the entire structure of the legal industry by vastly improving the customer experience. With Vantage, the legal function increases efficiency, optimizes workflow, and creates value that ultimately empowers a better partnership with the business. Business users gain new self-service tools that can eliminate wait times, along with visibility into the work the corporate law department is performing on their behalf. When adopted, legal leaders can surface critical insights to help make more rapid, data-driven decisions. ​The Vantage platform is already utilized by multi-national organizations to manage contract portfolios of approximately $250 billion USD. Version 2.0 of Vantage, scheduled to launch in Q4, will operate seamlessly with systems of record, expedite clients’ Digital journeys, and unite siloed business units.

Building Strong Digital and Technology Leadership

Putting Digital at the forefront begins with world-class leadership. As a proven leader in technology and legal, UnitedLex has made senior appointments centered on diverse digital and technology expertise.

David Edelheit, previously with PwC, joined UnitedLex to advance the digital transformation of its multinational customer set and onboard new organizations committed to revolutionizing their law departments. With over 25 years of experience in business transformation for some of the world's leading organizations, David comes to UnitedLex as its Chief Digital and Transformation Officer, charged with setting its digital roadmap.

Additional key appointments include Sean Jennings as Chief Technology Officer and Andrew Warden as Chief Marketing Officer. As a serial entrepreneur, founder of a unicorn start-up, and with an MIT pedigree Sean brings over 30 years of experience in Enterprise IT across a variety of industries. He is spearheading the creation of a revolutionary legal-tech infrastructure at UnitedLex—including the development of Vantage—that offers law departments a comprehensive and cohesive platform to unite disparate business units and unlock revenue growth. Andrew brings over 20 years of experience leading both transformational change in marketing and communications functions as well as sales and product teams at several multi-national organizations.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a technology and legal services company committed to delivering full-scale Digital Transformation. The world’s most forward-thinking law departments rely on the company’s expertise in over 25 global jurisdictions. Founded in 2006, the team includes 3,000 legal, engineering, and technology professionals with major operations in 18 countries.