GE Selects UnitedLex to Optimize the Delivery of Global Legal Services

Overland Park, KS - UnitedLex, a leading enterprise legal services provider driving digital transformation throughout the corporate legal ecosystem, today announced that it has been selected by GE (NYSE: GE) to deliver innovative legal services for the company’s global law function.

In this agreement, UnitedLex will partner with GE to optimize legal functions supporting litigation and investigations, with particular emphasis on eDiscovery, forensics, and document review. The UnitedLex enterprise legal services platform will deliver a 30% reduction in GE’s legal spend in those areas, reduce data security risks, and improve governance over the legal data lifecycle. This strategic relationship extends to GE operations and its business units in 180 countries around the globe.

UnitedLex will leverage its suite of advanced analytics, operational design expertise, and proprietary technology to improve core business processes and deliver strategic, matter-level insights. This will provide GE attorneys with greater budget predictability and enable them to make informed decisions early enough in the life cycle of a matter to materially lower risk and cost.

“GE’s legal team embraced early the use of data, analytics, and automation to improve our delivery of legal services, and this new enterprise services engagement with UnitedLex is a big step forward in continuing our digital transformation,” said William “Mo” Cowan, Vice President, Global Litigation and Legal Policy of GE. “UnitedLex understands our strategic objectives and challenges, and is committed to creating efficiencies that will deliver business impact and create more value for GE and its shareholders.”

“Operationalizing the delivery of innovative legal services is not one-size-fits-all — every organization has a unique profile in terms of legal spend, risk tolerance, and business objectives. We do not put our clients in a box,” said Dave Deppe, President of UnitedLex. “The relationship with GE allows us to apply the full spectrum of UnitedLex technology, legal process optimization, and domain expertise to enable the realization of our client’s strategic and economic goals.”

“Our engagement with GE further demonstrates UnitedLex’s ability to combine elite legal talent, technology, and process optimization to client-specific legal requirements and risk profile to deliver unprecedented business impact,” said Daniel Reed, CEO of UnitedLex. “Forward-thinking organizations like GE recognize that the corporate law function is at a turning point and are challenging the way in which legal services are delivered.”

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is an enterprise legal services provider that drives digital transformation throughout the corporate legal ecosystem. UnitedLex was founded in 2006 with a singular mission to improve the performance of leading corporations, law firms, and academic institutions. Since then, more than 2,000 attorneys, engineers, and consultants across four continents have deployed innovative solutions that deliver unparalleled business impact resulting in risk mitigation, efficiency improvements, and cost optimization for clients around the world.

About GE

GE (NYSE: GE) is the world’s Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. GE is organized around a global exchange of knowledge, the "GE Store," through which each business shares and accesses the same technology, markets, structure, and intellect. Each invention further fuels innovation and application across our industrial sectors. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. www.ge.com