UnitedLex and Leading Law Schools Launch Groundbreaking Legal Residency Program

Overland Park, KS - UnitedLex, a global, full-service provider of technology-powered legal and business services, announced today an innovative legal residency program with four top American law schools: Emory University School of Law, the University of Miami School of Law, The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, and Vanderbilt Law School.

Recent law graduates who participate in the two-year UnitedLex residency program will learn to use cutting-edge legal technologies and processes to provide high-quality and efficient legal services to corporate legal departments and top law firms. Those selected for the residency program each year will receive rigorous classroom instruction provided by senior attorneys, will serve in a supervisory capacity, and will work directly with clients to deliver legal services in such practice areas as litigation management, e-discovery, cyber security, contract management, patent licensing, IP management and immigration law. At the end of the residency, some residents will continue on the UnitedLex legal staff, while others will join employers seeking experienced attorneys trained in the technologies and processes of 21st-century law practice.

“This new program with UnitedLex will provide meaningful employment opportunities for the graduates of our schools in important and growing areas of legal practice, working with the support of experienced attorneys and industry experts,” said Dean Patricia White, University of Miami School of Law. “They will be able to further enhance their law school training, develop practical knowledge and acquire valuable new skills that will equip them for fulfilling careers at law firms and corporations.”

The legal residency program is similar to a medical residency in that it provides both full-time employment and rigorous, hands-on training.

“There is much that we can learn from medicine, in particular, from the large teaching hospitals where teaching, research, and clinical work is fully integrated and undertaken under the one roof. Central to this teaching is offering students direct access to patients,” explains Richard Susskind, author of The End of Lawyers? and Tomorrow’s Lawyers, as well as the Larry Hoffman/Greenberg Traurig Distinguished Visiting Professor at Miami Law. “The contrast with the legal profession is profound. I welcome all efforts to encourage greater synergy—by analogy with teaching hospitals—between client service delivery, education and training, and academic research.”

“Our legal residency program was created to address challenges facing the legal industry, including the lack of training opportunities for recent graduates and the ever-increasing costs for both the providers and consumers of legal services,” said Daniel Reed, CEO of UnitedLex. “The program represents a novel and innovative way for law schools and the legal industry to tackle a challenging situation.”

William D. Henderson, Professor of Law at Indiana University Maurer School of Law and Director of its Center on the Global Legal Profession, agreed, “Law is becoming more process- and data-driven because this is what clients need, yet where do JD grads acquire these skills? A paid apprentice program is a way to restart the training model for the next generation of legal professionals. UnitedLex is a leading New Law service provider with work that spans litigation, intellectual property, cybersecurity, and sophisticated data analytics. When this type of diverse, challenging work is combined with young people, innovation occurs. In 10 years, the wisdom of this approach will look obvious.”

Affiliated law schools will receive a portion of the proceeds from UnitedLex, which they will use to fund scholarships and other student-oriented programs. Initially, UnitedLex expects to employ three to ten recent graduates of each affiliated school and will hire more as the program grows. “UnitedLex has created a unique solution to a range of systemic challenges in the legal ecosystem,” said Bob Grossman, partner at Greenberg Traurig. “The depth, breadth and diversity of training offered in this program demonstrate a strong desire to ensure recent law graduates have the skills necessary to excel after graduation. The program also provides support for affiliated law schools and high-quality legal services to top corporate clients and firms.”

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a global provider of technology powered services that delivers industry leading legal and cyber risk strategies and solutions. UnitedLex was founded in 2006 with a singular mission to improve the performance of leading corporations and law firms and academic institutions. Since then, UnitedLex's more than 1,800 attorneys, engineers and consultants have provided unparalleled solutions resulting in risk mitigation, efficiency improvements and cost optimization for its clients around across the globe. With more than $250 million in assets and committed capital, UnitedLex deploys the right blend of service and technology to support the world's leading corporations and law firms.

About Emory University School of Law

Founded in 1916, Emory University School of Law is an American Bar Association (ABA) nationally accredited law school. Consistently ranked as one of the premier law schools in the United States, Emory Law offers exceptional doctrinal and practical legal education with signature programs in advocacy, transactional law, technology and IP law, law and religion, and vulnerability studies. For more information on Emory Law, please visit law.emory.edu.

About the University of Miami School of Law

The University of Miami School of Law’s mission is to foster the intellectual discipline, creativity, and critical skills that will prepare its graduates for the highest standards of professional competence in the practice of law in a global environment subject to continual ― and not always predictable ― transformation; to cultivate a broad range of legal and interdisciplinary scholarship that, working at the cutting edge of its field, enhances the development of law and legal doctrine, and deepens society’s understanding of law and its role in society; and to fulfill the legal profession’s historic duty to promote the interests of justice. www.law.miami.edu

About The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law

The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law is one of the nation’s leading public law schools with a rich history of leadership through innovative teaching, impactful scholarship, and public service. An integral part of a world-class research university in a thriving legal community, Moritz takes great pride in developing outstanding attorneys with the analytical, leadership, and practice skills to make a difference to the state, nation, and the world. Since its founding in 1891, Ohio State law faculty and alumni have shaped legal scholarship and thought, served the nation as legal and policy experts, and supported social change and development.

About Vanderbilt Law School

Vanderbilt Law School combines the advantages of a stimulating university community, a top-tier faculty, a small, carefully selected student body and a dynamic city. Its mission is to educate leaders who contribute to the advancement of justice. In an intellectually vibrant community of teaching and scholarly excellence, students are prepared for admission to the bar and for effective, ethical and responsible participation as members of the legal profession.