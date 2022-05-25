Former UBS Leader of Legal Operations Dr. Thomas Barothy Joins UnitedLex Board of Directors Strategy Council

One of the most innovative 'business of law' executives to help UnitedLex meet market demand

May 25, 2022 09:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnitedLex, a leading technology and legal services company, today announced that Dr. Thomas Barothy, formerly the Global Legal Chief Operating Officer at UBS, has joined UnitedLex's Board of Directors Strategy Council.

With companies realizing tremendous ROI from legal transformation initiatives, including seeing a 10 to 30 percent increase in revenue in the first two years, UnitedLex continues to experience great demand for its industry-leading suite of solutions. As the company continues to scale to meet the needs of the Fortune 500, Barothy has joined the company's board of directors - strategy council, bringing his business and legal expertise to help accelerate the path from business case to corporate prioritization.

"Thomas transformed one of the largest and most complex law departments in the world during his tenure at UBS, and we're proud to bring his unparalleled experience to this council," said Dan Reed, CEO, UnitedLex. "We're looking forward to working closely with Thomas as we continue to extend the power of data and what it means to “go digital” to best serve our growing list of Global Fortune 500 customers."

Barothy served nearly 25 years at UBS in a range of roles on the finance, risk, and legal teams. In the finance and risk roles, Barothy experienced digital transformation and the realization of what's possible. He then brought that vision to legal. In his most recent role as Global Legal Chief Operating Officer at UBS, he led strategy development and implementation, service management, business planning, outside counsel management, risk management and reporting, business change, legal technology implementation and innovation, and business management. Barothy is a graduate of the University of Zurich and has a PhD from the University of Zurich.

"UnitedLex is at the forefront of legal transformation and is making an enormous impact on companies' bottom lines," said Barothy. "I'm looking forward to working closely with Dan and the UnitedLex team to capitalize on this massive market opportunity in the wake of the pandemic."

The latest news comes on the heels of Fannie Mae General Counsel Terry Theologides joining the Board of Directors Strategy Council in April.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a technology and legal services company committed to delivering full-scale Digital Legal Transformation. The world’s most forward-thinking law departments and law firms rely on the company’s expertise in over 25 global jurisdictions. Founded in 2006, the team includes 3,000 legal, engineering, and technology professionals with major operations in 18 countries.

