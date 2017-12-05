DXC Legal Selects UnitedLex to Support Global Law Function Transformation

UnitedLex’s Digital Legal Services Platform to Deliver Significant Business Impact in Multi-Year Agreement

Overland Park, KS - Unitedlex, a global provider of technology-powered business, legal and cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has been selected by DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) to lead a global law function transformation.

The announcement follows the April 2017 formation of DXC, which brought together Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPES). Under the five-year agreement, the industry’s largest-ever managed-services legal transaction, UnitedLex will help create one unified, strategic team to support DXC, the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services and solutions provider, and its nearly 6,000 clients.

Working closely with DXC’s General Counsel Bill Deckelman and other key executives, UnitedLex has established a unique platform of proven technologies, highly skilled attorneys, contract and commercial professionals, and subject matter experts to support DXC’s business strategy and provide greater measurability and accountability across the entire legal ecosystem. Primary focus areas for the engagement include client transactions of all sizes, litigation, immigration, and legal operations. The UnitedLex team supporting DXC is comprised of more than 250 senior professional resources.

“DXC Technology’s law department transformation would not have been possible without UnitedLex, who co-conceptualized and executed our shared vision for the law department of the future,” said Bill Deckelman. “Through an impressive combination of process improvement, enhanced technologies, insightful data analytics, and transparent financial management, UnitedLex has helped us create a more strategic and effective law department that can support our growth and future success.”

UnitedLex’s solutions team analyzed every function, resource group, process, and technology used by CSC and HPES to create an ideal framework for DXC’s new law department – the ability to capture value by focusing on cost predictability, which traditional law firms and service providers were not able to do.

“UnitedLex’s engagement with DXC further demonstrates our proven ability to combine legal talent, technology, and process optimization to deliver positive business impact,” said Dan Reed, CEO of UnitedLex. “The transformation of DXC’s law department is a landmark moment for the legal industry and sets a new precedent for the way legal services are provided.”

As part of the strategic relationship, select attorneys, contract and commercial professionals, and other experts were rebadged from HPES and CSC to UnitedLex and, along with legacy professionals from UnitedLex, formed a core team that is further infused with DXC’s in-house professionals. UnitedLex currently deploys more than 250 senior attorneys, contract and commercial professionals, engineers, and other experts in support of DXC around the globe. The UnitedLex platform allows DXC to reduce required resources by more than 30 percent, while enhancing operating performance and preserving the intellectual capital and domain expertise of the larger legal organization.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a global provider of technology-powered services that deliver industry-leading legal, cyber risk, and business strategies and solutions. UnitedLex was founded in 2006 with a singular mission to improve the performance of leading corporations, law firms, and academic institutions. Since then, UnitedLex’s more than 2,000 attorneys, engineers, and consultants have provided unparalleled guidance resulting in risk mitigation, efficiency improvements, and cost optimization for its clients around the world.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, helping clients harness the power of innovation to thrive on change. Created by the merger of CSC and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, DXC Technology serves nearly 6,000 private and public sector clients across 70 countries. The company’s technology independence, global talent and extensive partner network combine to deliver powerful next-generation IT services and solutions. DXC Technology is recognized among the best corporate citizens globally. For more information, visit dxc.technology.