DXC Legal and UnitedLex Win Top Legal Honors in Australia

Adelaide, Australia —DXC Technology, a Fortune 250 company and the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services provider, and UnitedLex, the leading global enterprise legal services provider, are proud to announce DXC’s award of 2019 ACC Australian Legal Team (Large) of the Year. The award honors excellence by an in-house legal department of at least 10 lawyers and recognizes the team’s overall effectiveness, integration with senior management, innovation, management of legal and commercial objectives, and professional development.

The DXC Legal Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) team, led by Emma Johnston (DXC Legal Region Lead) and Nick Boymal (UnitedLex Region Lead), includes 32 lawyers and contract professionals in six cities. “I am especially proud of the digital transformation that DXC Legal ANZ has achieved this year,” said DXC Executive Vice President and General Counsel Bill Deckelman. “We are honored that the Association of Corporate Counsel selected DXC Legal for this award from among ACC’s prestigious membership of corporate legal organizations.”

The ACC Australia judges noted DXC’s progress on digital transformation and the ANZ team’s achievements in delivering value to the business, creating a proprietary contracting tool called FastTrack, supporting an innovative digital learning and professional development program, and nurturing teamwork across Australia and worldwide.

“DXC Legal ANZ has embraced going digital and we are very proud of the measurable value we deliver to the business and our customers,” Johnston said. “It’s a model that many legal departments would not even begin to consider, but one that is truly seeing demonstrative results.”

Beginning in 2017 and again in 2018, DXC’s commercial lawyers and contract managers were moved to UnitedLex under the legal industry’s largest managed services transaction in history. Under this operating model, UnitedLex provides all legal transaction support and contract management services to DXC through dedicated UnitedLex legal professionals who work seamlessly with DXC Legal. The model’s success won DXC the Financial Times 2018 Innovative Lawyers Award in the United States.

The operating model was designed to break the cycle of “do more with less”, which has dominated many in-house legal departments. It also negates the traditional assumption that transformation is something that happens to all business units except for legal.

“DXC Legal ANZ demonstrates expertise in integrating and transforming disparate systems, processes, organisations, and teams of people,” Boymal said. “We thrive on change and, together, form one seamless, close-knit, inclusive team that is so well-deserving of this incredible honor.”

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, manages and modernizes mission-critical systems, integrating them with new digital solutions to produce better business outcomes. The company’s global reach and talent, innovation platforms, technology independence and extensive partner network enable more than 6,000 private- and public-sector clients in 70 countries to thrive on change. For more information, visit www.dxc.technology.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is an award-winning enterprise legal services provider that drives transformation throughout the entire legal ecosystem. UnitedLex was founded in 2006 with a singular mission to improve the performance of leading corporations, law firms, and academic institutions. Since then, more than 2,700 attorneys, engineers, and consultants across four continents have deployed innovative service models and digitally powered solutions that deliver unparalleled business impact resulting in risk mitigation, efficiency improvements, and cost optimization for clients around the world.