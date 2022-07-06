Chambers and Partners Ranks UnitedLex in Top Tier of ALSPs

New York City - July 06, 2022 – UnitedLex, a leading technology and legal services company, was recognized by Chambers and Partners as part of its top tier of alternative legal services providers (ALSPs).

Chambers and Partners is the world's leading provider of legal research and analysis, which also ranks lawyers and law firms. Chambers ranked UnitedLex in its "Band 1" - or top tier – alongside 6 other legal services providers. UnitedLex ranked higher than companies including EY, PwC, KPMG International, Deloitte, and Epiq.

"We're on a mission to help optimize legal teams as means to accelerate business and be more competitive, and we're proud to be recognized for this work by one of the most distinguished legal research firms," said Dan Reed, CEO, UnitedLex. "Every day we are working to make a difference for our clients, and clearly the impact of our world class tech-enabled solutions has been acknowledged through Chambers' research process."

Often seen as the gold standard in the industry, Chambers collects hundreds of thousands of responses from clients to inform their research and rankings. Chambers Research is conducted by 200 Research Analysts, across 200 jurisdictions and provides nearly 6,000 rankings tables.

"UnitedLex regularly works with leading law firms and international businesses in contentious matters," Chambers and Partners wrote. "It is particularly well known for its business intelligence tools, document review and eDiscovery services and also offers data forensics capabilities."

The top tier ranking is the latest in a series of announcements and accolades the company has received. In recent months, the company named Dr. Thomas Barothy, former UBS leader of legal operations, and Fannie Mae General Counsel Terry Theologides to its Strategy Council. It also was recognized by the Financial Times for innovation in Legal Operations. In May, UnitedLex was also recognized by the Financial Times for Innovation in Legal Operations.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is the go-to leader in optimizing legal and accelerating business through digital agility. The world’s most forward-thinking businesses, law departments, and law firms rely on the company’s expertise in over 25 global jurisdictions. Founded in 2006, the team includes 3,000 legal, engineering, and technology professionals with major operations in 18 countries.