Association of Corporate Counsel Names UnitedLex a 2021 Value Champion

NEW YORK- UnitedLex, a leading technology and legal services company, has been recognized as a 2021 Association of Corporate Counsel Value Champion. The company was recognized along with its client DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) for their work together. DXC Technology and UnitedLex built their Legal managed services model in the past year, using technology to enable high-velocity, risk calibrated contracting in the Legal department.

Data is essential to business value, collaboration, and team performance within DXC Legal, which is comprised of dedicated UnitedLex professionals as part of an innovative model. In addition to a proactive response to the COVID-19 crisis, the team undertook initiatives in 2020 to improve performance by using advanced data analytics to drive business decisions. With capacity management functions, the UnitedLex platform enables workload transparency for the Legal Department as well as strategic assignment of higher-value work. The integrated platform houses:

matter management, business portal, and work flow;

contract risk assessments, online approvals, and staff capacity indicators; and

dashboards, announcements, and chat; and internal and external collaboration tools.

DXC Legal saw an estimated annual cost savings of 41 percent in 2020, zero budget forecast variance, and data quality improvement of 70 percent.

"We're proud of our close partnership with DXC Technology’s Legal team and the results for DXC and its customers," said Dan Reed, CEO of UnitedLex. "We're also pleased that our award-winning systems and processes launched initially with DXC Legal are now making an impact in other in-house legal functions."

Since 2012, the ACC Value Champions program highlights corporate law departments that innovate to optimize legal service delivery for corporations. This year’s Champions come from a range of sectors, from healthcare to mining.

"As law departments evolve at a rapid pace, these leaders are on the cutting edge of both developing and implementing transformative approaches. We are excited to recognize these 2021 Champions for their incredible achievements,” said Catherine J. Moynihan, associate vice president of legal management services at ACC.

DXC Technology Legal originally selected UnitedLex to lead its global law function transformation back in 2017, helping the company create a more strategic and effective law department that could scale with DXC's transformation.

"We are delighted to share this prestigious honor and stand alongside UnitedLex and the many distinguished companies that were recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel," said Bill Deckelman, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, DXC.

ACC has more than 45,000 members from 10,000 companies across 85 countries. The ACC Value Champion awards are one of the most prestigious in the legal industry.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a technology and legal services company committed to delivering full-scale Digital Legal Transformation. The world’s most forward-thinking law departments and law firms rely on the company’s expertise in over 25 global jurisdictions. Founded in 2006, the team includes 3,000 legal, engineering, and technology professionals with major operations in 18 countries.

This story was originally published on Business Wire. To read more, visit Association of Corporate Counsel Names UnitedLex a 2021 Value Champion.