Why Polsinelli Bet on UnitedLex to Outpace In-House Litigation Support

To bolster its use of technology for litigation support, Polsinelli identified UnitedLex as a partner for its new litigation solutions center—PolsinelliPLUS—because it “competes on the leading edge on technology” and can provide clients with “a beginning-to-end offering for anything you might need in a litigation services atmosphere,” The American Lawyer reports.

Under the arrangement, which is expected to last at least five years, PolsinelliPLUS allows Polsinelli lawyers to leverage UnitedLex’s full suite of offerings, creating efficiencies and driving cost savings.

